LIVE – Monza-Trento 11-6 | gara-2 quarti Playoff Superlega 2022 2023 volley in DIRETTA

LIVE Monza

LIVE – Monza-Trento 11-6: gara-2 quarti Playoff Superlega 2022/2023 volley in DIRETTA (Di mercoledì 22 marzo 2023) La DIRETTA testuale LIVE di Vero volley Monza-Itas Trentino, partita valevole per la seconda giornata dei quarti di finale dei Playoff Superlega 2022/2023 di volley maschile. I brianzoli di Massimo Eccheli, dopo aver sfiorato l’impresa nella prima in trasferta, vogliono un’altra grande prestazione per vincere davanti al proprio pubblico e pareggiare la serie. Gli uomini di Angelo Lorenzetti, dopo la sofferta vittoria al tie-break di gara-1, proveranno invece a ritrovare il proprio ritmo per staccare gli avversari nella serie. Si preannuncia battaglia: chi si aggiudicherà la vittoria? L’appuntamento è per le ore 20.30 di mercoledì 22 marzo all’Arena di Monza. Sportface.it vi terrà ...
