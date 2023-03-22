GCORE LAUNCHES 5G eSIM CLOUD SOLUTION WITH CONNECTIVITY IN 150+ COUNTRIES (Di mercoledì 22 marzo 2023) LUXEMBOURG, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/
GCORE — a European provider of high-performance, low-latency, international CLOUD, and edge SOLUTIONs — announces the launch of its Zero-Trust 5G eSIM CLOUD platform, which provides organizations worldwide WITH a secure, reliable, high-speed networking SOLUTION. A technological foundation for next-generation AI applications, GCORE's Zero-Trust 5G eSIM CLOUD platform will fuel the creation of new business models. Leveraging GCORE's software-defined embedded SIM (eSIM), businesses can seamlessly and securely connect to corporate resources, remote devices, or GCORE's CLOUD platform via local 5G carriers.
GCORE LAUNCHES BUDGET VIRTUAL MACHINES FOR WEBMASTERS AND LIGHT WEB SERVICESLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1984807/Gcore_Logo.jpg View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/gcore - launches - budget - virtual - ...
LUXEMBOURG, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gcore — a European provider of high-performance, low-latency, international cloud, and edge solutions — announces the launch of its Zero-Trust 5G eSIM Cloud
