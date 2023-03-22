DTiQ Announces Senior Leadership Appointment to Oversee Sales & Marketing During Next Phase of Growth (Di mercoledì 22 marzo 2023) FRAMINGHAM, Mass., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/
DTiQ, a Digital Alpha Advisors, LLC portfolio company and the leading provider of Next-generation video intelligence, analytics, and managed solutions for restaurants and retail locations, is pleased to announce the Appointment of John Donnelly III as its new Chief Revenue Officer. An accomplished Sales and Marketing leader with over 25 years of experience, John has been successful in implementing Growth strategies in myriad vertical markets and industries and in companies of varying stages, ranging from privately backed start-ups to successful IPOs. He has also worked with larger technology organizations such as Cisco, Nokia, and AT&;T. In this newly created role of Chief Revenue Officer, John will ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
