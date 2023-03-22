R1SE / Open Beta - BENVENUTI NEL FUTURO DEL MOTORSPORTASUS annuncia promozioni sulla linea TUF GamingCursed Mansion - una nuova data di uscitaLG ULTRAGEAR OLED ARRIVANO IN ITALIAWorld of Warcraft: Dragonflight - Ritorno all'Isola Proibita ...Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II e Warzone 2.0 TrailerNVIDIA - tutte le novità del GTC 2023Aiuti sulle bollette di luce e gas scadenza 31 Marzo : cosa farà il ...Ciccio e Tore, i due fratellini di Gravina di Puglia : la mamma ...Allarme Onu Acqua : rischio crisi globale imminenteUltime Blog

DTiQ Announces Senior Leadership Appointment to Oversee Sales & Marketing During Next Phase of Growth (Di mercoledì 22 marzo 2023) FRAMINGHAM, Mass., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/

DTiQ, a Digital Alpha Advisors, LLC portfolio company and the leading provider of Next-generation video intelligence, analytics, and managed solutions for restaurants and retail locations, is pleased to announce the Appointment of John Donnelly III as its new Chief Revenue Officer.  An accomplished Sales and Marketing leader with over 25 years of experience, John has been successful in implementing Growth strategies in myriad vertical markets and industries and in companies of varying stages, ranging from privately backed start-ups to successful IPOs. He has also worked with larger technology organizations such as Cisco, Nokia, and AT&;T. In this newly created role of Chief Revenue Officer, John will ...
FRAMINGHAM, Mass., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DTiQ, a Digital Alpha Advisors, LLC portfolio company and the leading provider of next-generation video intelligence, analytics, and managed solutions ...
