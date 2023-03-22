DTiQ Announces Senior Leadership Appointment to Oversee Sales & Marketing During Next Phase of Growth

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 22 marzo 2023) FRAMINGHAM, Mass., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/, a Digital Alpha Advisors, LLC portfolio company and the leading provider of-generation video intelligence, analytics, and managed solutions for restaurants and retail locations, is pleased to announce theof John Donnelly III as its new Chief Revenue Officer. An accomplishedandleader with over 25 years of experience, John has been successful in implementingstrategies in myriad vertical markets and industries and in companies of varying stages, ranging from privately backed start-ups to successful IPOs. He has also worked with larger technology organizations such as Cisco, Nokia, and AT;T. In this newly created role of Chief Revenue Officer, John will ...