Digital Cooperation Organization welcomes Six New Observers

(Di mercoledì 22 marzo 2023) RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/The(DCO) today welcomed six new: BTECH, Deloitte, the Islamic Development Bank, Mobily, OneWeb, and Visa. Representing all sectors of theeconomy from internationals, academic institutions, NGOs and the private sector, DCOcollaborate closely with the DCO through its programs and initiatives to enable greater internationalacross theecosystem. The newwill leverage their expertise to support the DCO's objectives of eliminating thedivide and empowering nations to build strong, inclusive and sustainable...

... Strengtheningamong government institutions to implement activities in coordinated manner; Developing more user - friendly content for the target audience; Using bothand non - ...Thewith Microsoft further demonstrates VeriSilicon's strong capabilities in software ... industrial automation equipment,signage, medical equipment or any appliance with a screen ...China is strengtheningwith regional organizations such as ASEAN, the African Union, ... public security, precision agriculture,transport, and disaster prevention and mitigation, ...

Imprendiroma, al via il progetto nei paesi del Golfo Dealflower

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) today welcomed six new Observers: BTECH, Deloitte, the Islamic Development Bank, Mobily, OneWeb, and ...RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) today welcomed six new Observers: BTECH, Deloitte, the Islamic Development Bank, Mobily, OneWeb, and ...