Creality Celebrates 9 years of 3D printing Evangelizing with Next-Gen Offerings (Di mercoledì 22 marzo 2023)

Timed to its 9th anniversary on April 9, Creality reflects on the past years' efforts that have garnered the leading 3D printing brand a global consumer base of over 3.5 million, and is set to wow the users with Next-gen products and anniversary sales. Nine years of "reflect and renew". Creality, a global pioneer in 3D printing, is celebrating its 9th anniversary commencing on April 9. At the time of Creality's founding in 2014, 3D printers were relatively expensive and out of reach for many DIY enthusiasts worldwide. with the vision of "bringing 3D printing to every home for a new era of craftsmanship", Creality is dedicated to ...
