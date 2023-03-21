ZENTIVA COMMITS TO PLANT 1 MILLION TREES BY 2030 (Di martedì 21 marzo 2023) The company further strengthens its contribution to a healthier planet as part of their Sustainability strategy PRAGUE, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/
ZENTIVA today celebrates the International Day of Forests by committing to PLANT 1 MILLION TREES by 2030. Being a producer of high-quality and affordable medicines, ZENTIVA is generating carbon emissions and is aware of its impact on the environment. That is why the company committed to a strong sustainability program as part of its business strategy. Nick Haggar, CEO of ZENTIVA: "At ZENTIVA, we ensure medicines supply and more than 100 MILLION people in Europe and beyond trust in our products. We have defined a comprehensive Sustainability Strategy and we have formalized our ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
