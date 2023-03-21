Caserta : muratore 29enne cade da un'impalcatura e muoreAmanda Lear senza peli sulla lingua su Alba Parietti e Simona Ventura Barbara De Rossi confessa : ci hanno provato con me in carriera ma ho ...Luisa Ranieri e Luca Zingaretti si amano e rilassano alle MaldiveGuendalina Tavassi sui social : bandita da un hotel per famiglieTrinity Fusion - Early Access Announcement TrailerPrime Gaming e Riot Games Riot collaborano per eSport e altro ancoraStar Wars Jedi: Survivor - nuovo trailerDolby Atmos arriva in PUBG MOBILEProscenic presenta il nuovo Baby Monitor BM300Ultime Blog

Xinhua Silk Road | Yubei District of China's Chongqing increases efforts to complete industrial chains and boost investment

Xinhua Silk

Xinhua Silk Road: Yubei District of China's Chongqing increases efforts to complete industrial chains and boost investment (Di martedì 21 marzo 2023) BEIJING, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Yubei District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, has stepped up efforts to further optimize industrial chains and facilitate more investment into the District. Focusing on the District's competitive industries, Yubei rolled out an investment promotion scheme earlier this year in a bid to attract a number of core enterprises and landmark projects to settle here. An official of Yubei District said that the District's efforts to promote and facilitate investment are in full swing this year. The District launched a special campaign by ...
Interview: World's future lies in working together and sharing, British politician says

The Global Civilization Initiative is what the world needs to secure a future as it emphasizes mutual learning among civilizations, which facilitates cooperation, development and sharing, said Joti ...

