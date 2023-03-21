Molly Medusa - nuovo trailerNi no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom - Prince’s Edition TrailerSUPER AKOUMA vincitore dell’European King of the Iron Fist!Tom Clancy’s The Division Recruited in arrivoPUBG MOBILE CELEBRA IL SUO 5° ANNIVERSARIOOmicidio Thomas Bricca : secondo indagato, padre e figlio killer per ...Maxi sequestro droga a Marsala foto di Matteo Messina DenaroPensioni Francia : ecco cosa prevede la riformaSavona : per sfuggire alla polizia 22enne si lancia da un viadottoCaserta : muratore 29enne cade da un'impalcatura e muoreUltime Blog

Wagner Group cerca nuovi soldati su Pornhub (Di martedì 21 marzo 2023) Russia Per reclutare nuovi soldati da mandare al fronte, gli addetti al marketing del gruppo mercenario russo Wagner Group hanno pubblicato un annuncio pubblicitario su Pornhub il sito pornografico piu’ famoso al mondo Qualche giorno fa, gli utenti che si sono collegati al sito senza utilizzare un VPN o programmi in grado di bloccare le inserzioni pubblicitarie, hanno visto l’annuncio : «smettila di masturbarti e unisciti all'esercito più forte del mondo», dice una ragazza bionda mentre tiene un lecca-lecca in bocca. Il capo della Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin ha confermato che l'annuncio è stato pubblicato su Pornhub: «Reclutare personale militare su siti pornografici è una buona idea», ha dichiarato sul suo account Telegram. Nel frattempo l'annuncio è stato rimosso, ma ...
