Visa Innovation Program Europe 2023 | aperte le candidature per le startup fintech nostrane

Visa Innovation

Visa Innovation Program Europe 2023, aperte le candidature per le startup fintech nostrane (Di martedì 21 marzo 2023) Arriva in Italia il Visa Innovation Program Europe: la società di pagamenti digitali, in collaborazione con Talent Garden e Hackquarters, annuncia l’apertura delle iscrizioni alla prima edizione del Programma pensato per accelerare lo sviluppo e l’adozione di soluzioni e servizi di pagamento innovativi, aiutando al contempo le fintech italiane a crescere e scalare il proprio business. Le fintech che affrontano i temi strategici di Visa Innovation Program Europe 2023, come “Costruire un futuro intelligente e sostenibile”; “Implementare lo sviluppo delle Pmi”; “Sperimentare esperienze di pagamento di nuova generazione”; “Sbloccare nuovi flussi di pagamento” ed “Embedded Finance”, ...
Visa Innovation Program Europe - Italy Edition: al via le candidature

