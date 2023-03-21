VIDEO | AEW Dark | Elevation 20 03 2023

(Di martedì 21 marzo 2023) Torna AEW, il web show della All Elite Wrestling che apre la nuova settimana di programmazione della compagnia. Lo show di questa settimana ha 9 Match annunciati, come di consueto avrà inizio all’1 di notte italiana, con la possibilità di recuperarlo on demand sempre in questa pagina anche nei giorni successivi: Skye Blue vs. TFA Adam Knight vs. Jake Hager Emi Sakura vs. Zoe Sager Jason Geiger vs. Brandon Cutler Massive Damage, Mo Jabari & Sebastian Wolfe vs. The Firm (Ethan Page, Isiah Kassidy & Matt Hardy) Michael Allen Richard Clark & Shaun Moore vs. Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) ROH Women’s World Title Proving Ground Match: Athena vs. Taylor Rising Ari Daivari & Tony Nese vs.Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) Dustin Rhodes & Keith ...

Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... droseravenusta : RT @AEW_Argentina: Con un solo pie??. @orangecassidy #AEWDynamite - AEW_Argentina : Con un solo pie??. @orangecassidy #AEWDynamite - ManzorFrancisco : Avalanche Michinoku Driver - Buin, Santiago de Chile. -

AEW: Risultati e video di AEW Dark: Elevation 20-03-2023 Spazio Wrestling

As well as Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes getting personal with their verbal jabs during a tense face to face, we also got confirmation that Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will reunite to battle The Usos for ...Tony Khan revealed on Monday that Sting, Darby Allin, and Orange Cassidy will team up to face Kip Sabian and The Butcher & The Blade on Wednesday's show. Allin & Cassidy defeated The Butcher & The ...