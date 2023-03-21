Tech4Nature: Why Healthy Forests Mean Healthy People (Di martedì 21 marzo 2023) SHENZHEN, China, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Themed 'Forests and Health', this year's International Day of Forests on March 21 is a call for humanity to consider its relationship with the Earth's Forests and the direct impact they have on our longevity and well-being. Many People are familiar with the metaphor that Forests are the lungs of the planet, breathing out clean air and serving as vital carbon sinks that mitigate the effects of climate change. Fewer, however, are aware of the intrinsic links that Forests have with our day-to-day health. Did you know? As well as the planet's lungs, Forests are also nature's pharmacy and larder. They provide us with around 25% of western medicines, with upwards of 50,000 plants contributing to modern drugs. And a study of 27 ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Themed 'Forests and Health', this year's International Day of Forests on March 21 is a call for humanity to consider its relationship with the Earth's Forests and the direct impact they have on our longevity and well-being. Many People are familiar with the metaphor that Forests are the lungs of the planet, breathing out clean air and serving as vital carbon sinks that mitigate the effects of climate change. Fewer, however, are aware of the intrinsic links that Forests have with our day-to-day health. Did you know? As well as the planet's lungs, Forests are also nature's pharmacy and larder. They provide us with around 25% of western medicines, with upwards of 50,000 plants contributing to modern drugs. And a study of 27 ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Tech4Nature: Why Healthy Forests Mean Healthy PeopleTechnology can also trigger smart conservation action in forested areas. In Switzerland, a pilot Tech4Nature project in partnership with IUCN and Porini Foundation uses blockchain to develop a system ...
Tech4Nature WhySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Tech4Nature Why