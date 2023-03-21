Robooter to Showcases Multiple Products at Naidex Under the Theme of Reboot Your Life

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 21 marzo 2023) SHANGHAI, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/will showcase a lineup ofat2023, an international healthcare and rehabilitation exhibition held in Birmingham, UK from March 22 to March 23, 2023.'s booth will be located at No. D71, Hall 20 of the International Convention Centre (ICC), Birmingham.is participating in the UK exhibition for the first time, marking the brand's official entrance into the UK wheelchair market, and introducing an innovative, intelligent, and safe way of mobility. Highlights of the product lineup include:X40: an intelligent mobility scooter makes us experiencing the freedom and independenceX40, a high-value mobility scooter, not only brightens up but also lends intelligence and meaning ...