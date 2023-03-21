Midea's Best-Selling Microwave Receives First-Ever Intertek Green Leaf Certification (Di martedì 21 marzo 2023) - FOSHAN, China, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The Midea Microwave oven MM720C-PM0E00 2AT has recently received the First Green Leaf Certification from Intertek for one of its globally Best-Selling Microwave oven products, as being in accordance with the ISO 14067:2018 standard, which specifies principles and guidelines for the quantification and reporting of the carbon footprint of a product (CFP). This is the First Green Leaf Certification Intertek provided for a Microwave oven. The MM720C-PM0E00 2AT, is an eco-friendly Microwave oven with outstanding performance. Its capacity of 20L is ideal for ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
