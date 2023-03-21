Friedman Institute: Yevgeny Prigozhin, the dark horse of Russian politics (Di martedì 21 marzo 2023) - ROME, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The Milton Friedman Institute for Research in Economics (Italy) published a study on March 20th about a new, emerging type of opposition in the Russian political establishment as the conflict in Ukraine drags on and tensions in society grow. "New public figures with an ambiguous reputation, but ready to challenge the incumbent authorities, are gaining strength within Russia's political arena. Until recently, even thinking of this was impossible - the fate of Alexei Navalny is the most striking example of this," the study says. This research focuses on Yevgeny Prigozhin, better known as the owner of the Wagner private army, whose multibillion dollar wealth, a vast media empire and its paramilitary organization enables him to do the incredible. Neither ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... RobertoCastaldi : RT @EURACTIVItalia: Alessandro Bertoldi, attualmente è Direttore Esecutivo del Milton Friedman Institute Da mesi le istituzioni europee aus… - EURACTIVItalia : Alessandro Bertoldi, attualmente è Direttore Esecutivo del Milton Friedman Institute Da mesi le istituzioni europee… - ScharfBerel : RT @Imam1chalghoumi: CONFERENZA ALLA CAMERA CON CHALGHOUMI (PRES. IMAM FRANCIA): LIBERARE L’ISLAM DALL’ISLAMISMO – Istituto Milton Friedman… -
Così Israele guarda all'intesa Riad - Teheran... aggiunge Friedman. Tuttavia, per quanto noto tra le condizioni per la normalizzazione delle ... ha scritto l'esperto israeliano in una recente analisi per il Middle East Institute della University of ...
Russia, il ruolo della Wagner: con o contro Putin... Deripaska, Friedman, Abramovi . Come ha notato Orietta Moscatelli, i notabili di Mosca si ... Nonostante l'ISW (Institute for Study of War) certifichi che le forze russe non sono (ancora) riuscite a ...
UE, La Polonia sfida la leadership tedescaAlessandro Bertoldi, attualmente è Direttore Esecutivo del Milton Friedman Institute Da mesi le istituzioni europee auspicano il raggiungimento dell'indipendenza dell'Europa rispetto alle forniture russe di energia e materie prime. Recentemente però le mosse di ...
L'Istituto Milton Friedman Institute ricorda il Prof. Antonio Martino Agenzia Stampa Italia
