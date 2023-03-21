CGTN | Thousands of years on | Confucianism still influences people worldwide

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 21 marzo 2023) BEIJING, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/Confucius is considered one of history's most influential philosophers. Over the past two millennia, his wisdom has been flowing for generations and kept influencingaround the world. Emerging 2,500ago, Confucian ideas of exchange and dialogue, tolerance and mutual learning have played an active role in the inheritance of Chinese civilization and provided inspiration for exchanges and cooperation between different civilizations. According to records, Confucius's works were translated into various European languages in the 16th century and shaped many thinkers in Europe then and afterward. The recently held 2022 China International Confucius Cultural Festival and the 8th Nishan Forum on World Civilizations in Confucius's hometown in Qufu City, east China'sShandong Province, gathered nearly 200 ...