CCTV+: Video Series on Classics Quoted by Xi to Be Aired on Russian Media (Di martedì 21 marzo 2023) - BEIJING, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The Russian-language edition of the second season of China Media Group's Video Series "Classics Quoted by Xi Jinping" will be broadcast by mainstream TV stations in Russia on the occasion of the Chinese president's three-day state visit, which started on Monday. The Series, which features Xi's quotes from ancient Chinese stories and Classics in his speeches and articles, will be broadcast on Russia-24, a news channel owned by the All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company, and Aired simultaneously on its new Media platform. Russia's Big Asia TV channel, TV BRICS and other channels will also broadcast the Video Series. Focusing ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The Russian-language edition of the second season of China Media Group's Video Series "Classics Quoted by Xi Jinping" will be broadcast by mainstream TV stations in Russia on the occasion of the Chinese president's three-day state visit, which started on Monday. The Series, which features Xi's quotes from ancient Chinese stories and Classics in his speeches and articles, will be broadcast on Russia-24, a news channel owned by the All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company, and Aired simultaneously on its new Media platform. Russia's Big Asia TV channel, TV BRICS and other channels will also broadcast the Video Series. Focusing ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
CCTV+: The Global Youth Sharing Meeting on Liangzhu Culture... countries, forms, and themes! Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2036955/video.mp4 View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/cctv - the - global - youth - sharing - ...
Offerte Amazon 19 Marzo fino al 48% su Apple, Sabrent, Nest, Chromecast, Lenovo, Meross... Nessun Hub Richiesto, 16A, 2,4GHz In offerta a 15,99 - invece di 19,99 sconto 20% - fino a 19 mar 23 Click qui per approfondire ANNKE CCTV DVR 8 Canali con Hard Disk da 1 TB, 5MP Lite DVR Video ...
Samsara and Motormax Announce Powerful Industry Partnership to Deliver Life - Saving Fleet Vehicle Safety SystemThis powerful offering delivers telemetry, video footage and bespoke warnings designed to suit the ... Live Platform DVR, Cameras, Vehicle CCTV, Obstacle Detection, Fleet AI, Powermax Power ...
Action camera Insta360 ONE RS 1-Inch 360 Edition e HONOR Band ... IlSoftware.it
CCTV Camera Captures Amritpal Singh Escaping In An SUV, Cops Suspect He Changed Appearance; Share LooksChase For Amritpal Singh Continues: CCTV footage captured separatist leader Amritpal Singh escaping in a white SUV on March 18. The footage was captured by a CCTV camera near a toll plaza in Jalandhar ...
Madeleine West is accused of pushing Shannon Bennett's father Benny at Byron Bay mansionIn one video, West appears to be engaged in an animated conversation ... He did not invite me in.' Sgt Short told West the CCTV footage showed a child 'almost running' beside her. 'You have hold of ...
CCTV+ VideoSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CCTV+ Video