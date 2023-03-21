CCTV+ | Video Series on Classics Quoted by Xi to Be Aired on Russian Media

(Di martedì 21 marzo 2023) - BEIJING, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/The-language edition of the second season of ChinaGroup'sby Xi Jinping" will be broadcast by mainstream TV stations in Russia on the occasion of the Chinese president's three-day state visit, which started on Monday. The, which features Xi's quotes from ancient Chinese stories andin his speeches and articles, will be broadcast on Russia-24, a news channel owned by the All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company, andsimultaneously on its newplatform. Russia's Big Asia TV channel, TV BRICS and other channels will also broadcast the. Focusing ...

... countries, forms, and themes!- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2036955/.mp4 View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/- the - global - youth - sharing - ...... Nessun Hub Richiesto, 16A, 2,4GHz In offerta a 15,99 - invece di 19,99 sconto 20% - fino a 19 mar 23 Click qui per approfondire ANNKEDVR 8 Canali con Hard Disk da 1 TB, 5MP Lite DVR...This powerful offering delivers telemetry,footage and bespoke warnings designed to suit the ... Live Platform DVR, Cameras, Vehicle, Obstacle Detection, Fleet AI, Powermax Power ...

Action camera Insta360 ONE RS 1-Inch 360 Edition e HONOR Band ... IlSoftware.it

Chase For Amritpal Singh Continues: CCTV footage captured separatist leader Amritpal Singh escaping in a white SUV on March 18. The footage was captured by a CCTV camera near a toll plaza in Jalandhar ...In one video, West appears to be engaged in an animated conversation ... He did not invite me in.' Sgt Short told West the CCTV footage showed a child 'almost running' beside her. 'You have hold of ...