723W - Huasun Himalaya G12-132 module creates another new record on module power (Di martedì 21 marzo 2023) XUANCHENG, China, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Recently, certified by TÜV SÜD, a world's authoritative testing organization, Huasun Himalaya G12-132 series high-efficient HJT modules have created another module power record of 723.97W, with the maximum conversion efficiency of 23.30%. It is another significant breakthrough after Himalaya module power reaching 715W in January this year. Himalaya G12-132 series HJT modules are made of 210mm HJT solar cells that adopt single-sided micro-crystalline technology combining with SMBB design, which keeps improving cell efficiency. During the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
