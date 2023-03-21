Caserta : muratore 29enne cade da un'impalcatura e muoreAmanda Lear senza peli sulla lingua su Alba Parietti e Simona Ventura Barbara De Rossi confessa : ci hanno provato con me in carriera ma ho ...Luisa Ranieri e Luca Zingaretti si amano e rilassano alle MaldiveGuendalina Tavassi sui social : bandita da un hotel per famiglieTrinity Fusion - Early Access Announcement TrailerPrime Gaming e Riot Games Riot collaborano per eSport e altro ancoraStar Wars Jedi: Survivor - nuovo trailerDolby Atmos arriva in PUBG MOBILEProscenic presenta il nuovo Baby Monitor BM300Ultime Blog

723W - Huasun Himalaya G12-132 module creates another new record on module power

XUANCHENG, China, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Recently, certified by TÜV SÜD, a world's authoritative testing organization, Huasun Himalaya G12-132 series high-efficient HJT modules have created another module power record of 723.97W, with the maximum conversion efficiency of 23.30%. It is another significant breakthrough after Himalaya module power reaching 715W in January this year. Himalaya G12-132 series HJT modules are made of 210mm HJT solar cells that adopt single-sided micro-crystalline technology combining with SMBB design, which keeps improving cell efficiency. During the ...
