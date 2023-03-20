Incisore Laser ATEZR P20 Plus 20WLe novità nel mondo del fitness: innovazione ed efficienzaMilano – Sanremo, in diretta| Pogacar, Van der Poel..League of Legends: Aggiornamento degli sviluppatori Goodra è ora disponibile in Pokémon UNITEChando Erik Luna ribadisce: Mi piacciono sia gli uomini che le donneBiglietti Milan Napoli : Ecco quando escono e tutte le infoBiglietti Juventus-Sporting Lisbona : Ecco quando escono, prezzi e ...Come sta Mauro Coruzzi? Platinette colpita da ictus ischemicoCongresso Cgil : striscioni e peluche contro MeloniUltime Blog

Zoomlion Wins $87.28 Million of Orders at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023 (Di lunedì 20 marzo 2023) LAS VEGAS, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion") made a shining appearance at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023, North America's largest construction trade show, was held during March 14-18, in Las Vegas, USA, with 22 products in seven categories, and obtained on-site signings and intentional Orders worth $87.28Million as of the third day of the exhibition. Compared to the last appearance at the CONEXPO-CON/AGG, Zoomlion's exhibits increased by nearly 60%. At booth F9615, the seven categories on display were hoisting machinery, construction hoisting machinery, concrete machinery, mobile elevating work platforms, earth-moving machinery, industrial vehicles, and m-tec dry-mix mortar ...
