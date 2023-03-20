Zoomlion Wins $87.28 Million of Orders at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023 (Di lunedì 20 marzo 2023) LAS VEGAS, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion") made a shining appearance at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023, North America's largest construction trade show, was held during March 14-18, in Las Vegas, USA, with 22 products in seven categories, and obtained on-site signings and intentional Orders worth $87.28Million as of the third day of the exhibition. Compared to the last appearance at the CONEXPO-CON/AGG, Zoomlion's exhibits increased by nearly 60%. At booth F9615, the seven categories on display were hoisting machinery, construction hoisting machinery, concrete machinery, mobile elevating work platforms, earth-moving machinery, industrial vehicles, and m-tec dry-mix mortar ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
