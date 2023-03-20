Zoomlion Wins $87.28 Million of Orders at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 20 marzo 2023) LAS VEGAS, March 20,/PRNewswire/Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("") made a shining appearance at-CON/AGG, North America's largest construction trade show, was held during March 14-18, in Las Vegas, USA, with 22 products in seven categories, and obtained on-site signings and intentionalworth $87.28as of the third day of the exhibition. Compared to the last appearance at the-CON/AGG,'s exhibits increased by nearly 60%. At booth F9615, the seven categories on display were hoisting machinery, construction hoisting machinery, concrete machinery, mobile elevating work platforms, earth-moving machinery, industrial vehicles, and m-tec dry-mix mortar ...