WWE: Dark Side Of The Ring vorrebbe dedicare un episodio a Scott Hall (Di lunedì 20 marzo 2023) L’Hall of Famer Scott Hall è tragicamente scomparso lo scorso anno. Non solo la sua vita finì con una nota molto triste, ma il suo viaggio fu anche pieno di molte sofferenze. I fan potranno dare un’occhiata più da vicino a quella situazione abbastanza presto. I produttori di The Dark Side of the Ring stanno cercando di far luce su chi fosse veramente Scott Hall, al di là di ciò che è stato raccontato nel recente documentario di A&E sulla sua vita. Parlando nel suo podcast Kliq This, Kevin Nash ha sottolineato l’importanza di parlare dello stress post-traumatico di Hall e della tragica sparatoria avvenuta alla Dollhouse su Orange Avenue. Inoltre Kevin Nash ha rivelato che Dark Side of ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Giochi in uscita marzo 2023 - Ps4, Ps5, Switch, Xbox, PC... Cereza and the Lost Demon , in uscita su Swich dal 17 marzo WWE 2K23 , in uscita su PC, PS5, ... Console Edition , in uscita su PS5 e XSX il 16 marzo The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR , in uscita su ...
Giochi in uscita a marzo 2023 su console e PCMa ci sono tanti altri giochi di un certo peso per questo mese, da Atelier Ryza 3 a WWE 2k23 per ... Team Ninja torna con Wo Long Fallen Dynasty , nuovo action - RPG dark fantasy al tempo dei Tre Regni,...
Molestie, licenziamenti e fiumi di denaro: il 2022 è stato l'anno di Vince McMahon... Dark Side of the Ring , che esplora per l'appunto le storie più scabrose e drammatiche del mondo del wrestling, mischiate con poco girato originale. Del CEO della WWE si parla dicendo quel poco che ...
WWE: Cody Rhodes si esibisce in un dark match dopo Smackdown, finale scoppiettante Zona Wrestling
WrestleMania 39: Five Streaks that will be on the line at WWE PLEHeading into WrestleMania 39, multiple top WWE superstars have set up some incredible records and streaks that will be on the line at the event.
Daily Update: Bray Wyatt, UFC 286, AEW House RulesThanks to John Edwards Adam Adkins and Shannon Walsh for the WWE and AEW reports from the weekend shows. There were AEW Dark banners up at last night's house show in Troy, OH and they wee filming. ROH ...
