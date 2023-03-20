The Last of Us: Neil Druckmann anticipa il debutto di Abby nella stagione 2 con un nuovo poster (Di lunedì 20 marzo 2023) Il co-creatore del pluripremiato videogame ha stuzzicato i fan sul possibile debutto in live action di Abby, uno dei personaggi più controversi e discussi di The Last of Us: Part II. Si è conclusa il 13 marzo scorso la prima stagione di The Last of Us, serie TV tratta dal pluripremiato videogame targato Naughty Dog. Ci sarà da aspettare ancora per vedere la seconda stagione ma Neil Druckmann, co-creatore del videogame, ha già stuzzicato i fan sul debutto di uno dei personaggi più controversi e discussi del franchise. Stiamo parlando di Abby, introdotta in The Last of Us: Part II, videogame uscito nel 2020. Non facciamo spoiler sulle motivazioni che spingono Abby a comportarsi in una ...Leggi su movieplayer
