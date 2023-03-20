Via le protesi! L' influencer Blac Chyna dice addio al siliconeChanel Totti : la figlia di Francesco dopo il derby ai tifosi ...Francesco Pio Maimone ucciso a 18 anni a Napoli fuori da un localeIncisore Laser ATEZR P20 Plus 20WLe novità nel mondo del fitness: innovazione ed efficienzaMilano – Sanremo, in diretta| Pogacar, Van der Poel..League of Legends: Aggiornamento degli sviluppatori Goodra è ora disponibile in Pokémon UNITEChando Erik Luna ribadisce: Mi piacciono sia gli uomini che le donneBiglietti Milan Napoli : Ecco quando escono e tutte le infoUltime Blog

Run Your Way | alla scoperta della nuova campagna New Balance

Run Your

Run Your Way, alla scoperta della nuova campagna New Balance (Di lunedì 20 marzo 2023) New Balance presenta la nuova campagna Run Your Way, un invito a celebrare la propria identità nella corsa, indipendentemente da come si sceglie di farlo: aiuta tutti i runner a riconoscere di essere parte di una cultura più ampia e delle comunità che la supportano, sia che corrano una maratona in meno di 3 ore o che facciano una corsa mattutina prima di andare a lavoro. Esiste uno stereotipo di runner in cui la maggior parte delle persone non si rispecchia. La campagna infatti vuole mostrare l’ampiezza e la profondità della comunità running, mettendo in evidenza corridori di ogni estrazione sociale. Mantenendo l’autenticità e l’individualità al centro della ricerca, i protagonisti sono unicamente loro stessi. Run Your Way sarà lanciata a livello ...
