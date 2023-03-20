Infinity Power Finalizes Acquisition of Lekela Power in Africa's Biggest Renewable Energy Deal (Di lunedì 20 marzo 2023) ABU DHABI, UAE, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Infinity Power, a joint venture between Egypt's Infinity and UAE's Masdar, announced today it has completed the Acquisition of the entire shareholding of Lekela Power. The transaction makes Infinity Power the largest Renewable Energy company on the African continent. Infinity's key stakeholders include Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). Lekela currently operates 1 gigawatt (GW) of wind Power projects in South Africa, Egypt and Senegal, and has a ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
