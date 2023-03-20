Le novità nel mondo del fitness: innovazione ed efficienzaMilano – Sanremo, in diretta| Pogacar, Van der Poel..League of Legends: Aggiornamento degli sviluppatori Goodra è ora disponibile in Pokémon UNITEChando Erik Luna ribadisce: Mi piacciono sia gli uomini che le donneBiglietti Milan Napoli : Ecco quando escono e tutte le infoBiglietti Juventus-Sporting Lisbona : Ecco quando escono, prezzi e ...Come sta Mauro Coruzzi? Platinette colpita da ictus ischemicoCongresso Cgil : striscioni e peluche contro MeloniGuerra Ucraina : Xi Jinping in visita in RussiaUltime Blog

Gilgeous - Alexander manda i Thunder verso il play in I Lakers si aggrappano a Reaves

Gilgeous - Alexander manda i Thunder verso il play in. I Lakers si aggrappano a Reaves (Di lunedì 20 marzo 2023) Gilgeous - Alexander contro Booker. Dovevano essere fuochi d'artificio e lo sono stati, in Oklahoma, neanche fosse Capodanno. La guardia dei Suns segna 46 punti, quella dei Thunder 40, ma si prende ...
Gilgeous-Alexander scored 40 in the Thunders late win over the Suns. Elsewhere, the Nuggets held on for a crucial victory over the Nets and the Lakers rallied past the Magic.

Gilgeous-Alexander manda i Thunder verso il play in. I Lakers si aggrappano a Reaves

Con 40 punti di Shai Oklahoma City batte Phoenix (Booker 46) e centra il quarto successo in 5 partite. Denver vince a Brooklyn, i gialloviola schiacciano Orlando: per Banchero 21 punti e qualche pasti ...
