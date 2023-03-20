Firmenich recognized as one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies® (Di lunedì 20 marzo 2023) - Second consecutive year in Ethisphere's assessment of best-in-class ethics, compliance & governance GENEVA, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Firmenich, the World's largest privately owned perfume and taste company, has been recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the second time by Ethisphere®, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of Ethical business practices. Ethisphere's 2023 listing comprised 135 honorees in the World in 19 countries based on their commitment to business integrity and leadership through best-in-class ethics, compliance, and governance practices. "We are honored to be named as one of the 2023 World's Most ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Firmenich recognized as one of the world's most dynamic innovators by LexisNexis
Firmenich recognized as one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies®Firmenich, the world's largest privately owned perfume and taste company, has been recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the second time by Ethisphere®, a global leader in
