Developers of NFT Gaming Metaverse Raise 30M from Community and Players in World' s Longest Token Sale

(Di lunedì 20 marzo 2023) - SINGAPORE, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/Pixelcraft Studios, creators of Aavegotchi, a rapidly-growing Web3protocol and, has announced the successful completion of a multi-year long, raising a total of $30 million. Beginning on September 14, 2020, theof the $GHSTwas structured as a DAICO (Decentralized Autonomous ICO) – a model for decentralized fundraising initially proposed by Vitalik Buterin - founder of Ethereum. Lasting more than two years, thefinally ended when AavegotchiDAO, the official governing body of the Aavegotchi protocol, voted to end thedue to uncertainty about the stability of the DAI stablecoin. Ironically, theended on the exact same day as the depegging ...

...winners will be randomly selected for an opportunity to mint one of the highly anticipatedPFF projects on the Polygon Network. Prior to the announcement of showcasing at the Game......will be iteratively upgraded on a bi - weekly cadence by a dedicated team of Foundation. ... a direct fiat on - ramp, nativeintegration, DEX integration, bridge integration and more. ......Sui is the first Layer 1 blockchain designed from the ground up to enable creators and... Moreover, BitGo also provides access to DeFi, staking,wallets, and beyond, and serves as the ...

Binance NFT integra il supporto della rete Polygon al suo marketplace Cointelegraph Italia

Notably, no VCs or Angel Investors were directly involved in the raise. The funds will be split between community participants, with the lead developers of Aavegotchi - Pixelcraft Studios - receiving ...Pixelcraft Studios, creators of Aavegotchi, a rapidly-growing Web3 gaming protocol and community, has announced the successful completion of a multi-year long token sale, raising a total of $30 ...