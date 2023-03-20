133rd Canton Fair to be held onsite from April 15 to May 5 in 3 phrases (Di lunedì 20 marzo 2023) - GUANGZHOU, China, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The 133rd Canton Fair will be held in Guangzhou from April 15 to May 5 in 3 phrases. It will continue to provide 24/7 online service for participants. Since 2020, new models have been introduced and the Canton Fair was held online for 6 sessions consecutively, which has contributed to maintaining the smooth industrial and supply chains of China's foreign trade and stabilizing the fundamentals of foreign trade and investment. As China has optimized and adjusted its COVID-19 prevention measures, Chinese and overseas enterprises are now eligible to participate in the Fair offline. Starting from the spring session this year, the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The 133rd Canton Fair will be held in Guangzhou from April 15 to May 5 in 3 phrases. It will continue to provide 24/7 online service for participants. Since 2020, new models have been introduced and the Canton Fair was held online for 6 sessions consecutively, which has contributed to maintaining the smooth industrial and supply chains of China's foreign trade and stabilizing the fundamentals of foreign trade and investment. As China has optimized and adjusted its COVID-19 prevention measures, Chinese and overseas enterprises are now eligible to participate in the Fair offline. Starting from the spring session this year, the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
133rd Canton Fair to be held onsite from April 15 to May 5 in 3 phrases...//mma.prnewswire.com/media/2035463/image_5003628_61191085.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/133rd - canton - fair - to - be - held - onsite - from - april - 15 - ...
The 133rd Canton Fair to Add Brand New Exhibition Sections and Upgrade Exhibition StructureCai, caiyiyi@cantonfair.org.cn Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2032440/1.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/the - 133rd - canton - fair - to - add - ...
The Physical 133rd Canton Fair Prepares Worry - free Services and Cordially Invites You to Reunite in AprilWu, service@cantonfair.org.cn Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2004794/image_1.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/the - physical - 133rd - canton - fair - ...
Mandato arresto Putin, Kiev: "Oltre 16mila bambini deportati in Russia" Lifestyleblog
133rd Canton Fair to be held onsite from April 15 to May 5 in 3 phasesThe 133rd Canton Fair will be held in Guangzhou from April 15 to May 5 in 3 phases. It will continue to provide 24/7 online service for participants. Since 2020, new models have been introduced and ...
Reviving offline fairs show China's burgeoning economic recoverySet to kick off on March 18, the fair in Guzhen town, Zhongshan city, South China's Guangdong province, has fully resumed offline exhibitions with an exhibition area of more than 1.5 million square ...
133rd CantonSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : 133rd Canton