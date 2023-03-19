Le novità nel mondo del fitness: innovazione ed efficienzaMilano – Sanremo, in diretta| Pogacar, Van der Poel..League of Legends: Aggiornamento degli sviluppatori Goodra è ora disponibile in Pokémon UNITEChando Erik Luna ribadisce: Mi piacciono sia gli uomini che le donneBiglietti Milan Napoli : Ecco quando escono e tutte le infoBiglietti Juventus-Sporting Lisbona : Ecco quando escono, prezzi e ...Come sta Mauro Coruzzi? Platinette colpita da ictus ischemicoCongresso Cgil : striscioni e peluche contro MeloniGuerra Ucraina : Xi Jinping in visita in RussiaUltime Blog

Inter-Juventus 0-1 | un gol di Kostic regala il “Derby d’Italia” ai bianconeri

Inter Juventus

Inter-Juventus 0-1: un gol di Kostic regala il “Derby d’Italia” ai bianconeri (Di domenica 19 marzo 2023) Inter-Juventus, cronaca e tabellino del match – La domenica di Serie A si chiude con il posticipo e big match tra Inter e Juventus, in programma alle 20:45 al “Giuseppe Meazza” di Milano. Una sfida fondamentale per la classifica di entrambe le squadre, reduci dalle rispettive vittorie in campo europeo (QUI i sorteggi Champions) e ... TAG24.
twitter Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... eurofootcom : ?????? The Derby della Capitale never disappoints. Lazio with a huge 3 points over Roma! Now.... time for Barça-Madr… - Inter : Che partita spettacolare nella stagione 03/04 tra Inter e Juventus! ?? #InterJuventus #ForzaInter - Inter : 1?? @hakanc10 2?? @FabioDeLuigi 3?? @Stefaniie92 ??? Tre interviste esclusive e tutto sulla sfida contro la Juventus… - icarvsplume : RT @JPosata: LA JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SI TROVA ATTUALMENTE AL SECONDO POSTO IN SERIE A, A +6 DALL'INTER E +7 DAL MILAN - laauryyiiii : Oggi piu’ che ieri inter merda #Juventus -

Calcio, Serie A: Inter - Juventus 0 - 1

22.48 Calcio, Serie A: Inter - Juventus 0 - 1 Colpo della Juventus al 'Meazza': Inter battuta 1 - 0. I nerazzurri perdono il secondo posto, mentre i bianconeri continuano la loro risalita:7° posto a 41pt. Duello tra Barella ...

Inter - Juventus, Chiesa esce per infortunio dopo 20': cosa è successo

Brutte notizie per Massimiliano Allegri sul fronte infortuni. Durante il derby d' Italia contro l'Inter il tecnico bianconero ha inserito in campo Federico Chiesa al posto di Soulé al 66' per provare a chiudere il match. L'esterno bianconero, entrato subito bene in partita, ha però iniziato a ...

Inter - Juve, Onana a terra: gomitata di...Lukaku!

MILANO -   Riparte con la Juventus in vantaggio il secondo tempo del derby d'Italia con la rete di Kostic a ferire la difesa dell'Inter. Al 54', su croner dell'esterno serbo, è curioso quanto accade nell'area nerazzura: sul ...

Inter-Juve, la moviola: braccio di Rabiot sul gol di Kostic Perché è stato convalidato  La Gazzetta dello Sport

"È sempre Inter-Juve": social in delirio dopo il derby d'Italia

Abbonati all'edizione digitale del Corriere dello Sport! Scegli l'abbonamento su misura per te. Sempre con te, come vuoi ...

Polemiche in Inter-Juve, Alvino non ci sta: duro attacco ai bianconeri! – FOTO

Il talento argentino potrebbe essere preferito a Chiesa dopo che l’ex Fiorentina ha accusato un fastidio al ginocchio sinistro alla fine del match contro il Friburgo Il tanto atteso derby d’Italia è o ...
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
