Inter-Juventus 0-1, Allegri ringrazia l’arbitro: decide un tocco di mano (Di domenica 19 marzo 2023) Termina sul punteggio di 0-1 Inter-Juventus, sfida valevole per la ventisettesima giornata di Serie A. Ecco quanto successo a San Siro in questi secondi quarantacinque minuti di gioco, dopo la prima frazione terminata 0-1 (vedi report). AIUTO DECISIVO – Dopo il rientro dagli spogliatoi ci prova l’Inter (più con il nervosismo che con azioni ragionate) a riequilibrare il risultato. Faticando, però, a creare l’occasione giusta per provare a mettere in difficoltà la Juventus. La migliore occasione arriva a metà del secondo tempo, quando dalla destra Denzel Dumfries mette in mezzo un pallone rasoterra per Romelu Lukaku, ma un provvidenziale Intervento in scivolata di Gatti impedisce al belga di arrivare sul pallone. Nel finale ci prova Calhanoglu con una punizione dal limite, deviata però in angolo dalla ... Leggi su inter-news (Di domenica 19 marzo 2023) Termina sul punteggio di 0-1, sfida valevole per la ventisettesima giornata di Serie A. Ecco quanto successo a San Siro in questi secondi quarantacinque minuti di gioco, dopo la prima frazione terminata 0-1 (vedi report). AIUTO DECISIVO – Dopo il rientro dagli spogliatoi ci prova l’(più con il nervosismo che con azioni ragionate) a riequilibrare il risultato. Faticando, però, a creare l’occasione giusta per provare a mettere in difficoltà la. La migliore occasione arriva a metà del secondo tempo, quando dalla destra Denzel Dumfries mette in mezzo un pallone rasoterra per Romelu Lukaku, ma un provvidenzialevento in scivolata di Gatti impedisce al belga di arrivare sul pallone. Nel finale ci prova Calhanoglu con una punizione dal limite, deviata però in angolo dalla ...

Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... eurofootcom : ?????? The Derby della Capitale never disappoints. Lazio with a huge 3 points over Roma! Now.... time for Barça-Madr… - Inter : Che partita spettacolare nella stagione 03/04 tra Inter e Juventus! ?? #InterJuventus #ForzaInter - Inter : 1?? @hakanc10 2?? @FabioDeLuigi 3?? @Stefaniie92 ??? Tre interviste esclusive e tutto sulla sfida contro la Juventus… - icarvsplume : RT @JPosata: LA JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SI TROVA ATTUALMENTE AL SECONDO POSTO IN SERIE A, A +6 DALL'INTER E +7 DAL MILAN - laauryyiiii : Oggi piu’ che ieri inter merda #Juventus -