Le novità nel mondo del fitness: innovazione ed efficienzaMilano – Sanremo, in diretta| Pogacar, Van der Poel..League of Legends: Aggiornamento degli sviluppatori Goodra è ora disponibile in Pokémon UNITEChando Erik Luna ribadisce: Mi piacciono sia gli uomini che le donneBiglietti Milan Napoli : Ecco quando escono e tutte le infoBiglietti Juventus-Sporting Lisbona : Ecco quando escono, prezzi e ...Come sta Mauro Coruzzi? Platinette colpita da ictus ischemicoCongresso Cgil : striscioni e peluche contro MeloniGuerra Ucraina : Xi Jinping in visita in RussiaUltime Blog

Inter-Juventus 0-1 | Allegri ringrazia l’arbitro | decide un tocco di mano

Inter Juventus

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a inter-news©

zazoom
Commenta
Inter-Juventus 0-1, Allegri ringrazia l’arbitro: decide un tocco di mano (Di domenica 19 marzo 2023) Termina sul punteggio di 0-1 Inter-Juventus, sfida valevole per la ventisettesima giornata di Serie A. Ecco quanto successo a San Siro in questi secondi quarantacinque minuti di gioco, dopo la prima frazione terminata 0-1 (vedi report). AIUTO DECISIVO – Dopo il rientro dagli spogliatoi ci prova l’Inter (più con il nervosismo che con azioni ragionate) a riequilibrare il risultato. Faticando, però, a creare l’occasione giusta per provare a mettere in difficoltà la Juventus. La migliore occasione arriva a metà del secondo tempo, quando dalla destra Denzel Dumfries mette in mezzo un pallone rasoterra per Romelu Lukaku, ma un provvidenziale Intervento in scivolata di Gatti impedisce al belga di arrivare sul pallone. Nel finale ci prova Calhanoglu con una punizione dal limite, deviata però in angolo dalla ...
Leggi su inter-news

twitter Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... eurofootcom : ?????? The Derby della Capitale never disappoints. Lazio with a huge 3 points over Roma! Now.... time for Barça-Madr… - Inter : Che partita spettacolare nella stagione 03/04 tra Inter e Juventus! ?? #InterJuventus #ForzaInter - Inter : 1?? @hakanc10 2?? @FabioDeLuigi 3?? @Stefaniie92 ??? Tre interviste esclusive e tutto sulla sfida contro la Juventus… - icarvsplume : RT @JPosata: LA JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SI TROVA ATTUALMENTE AL SECONDO POSTO IN SERIE A, A +6 DALL'INTER E +7 DAL MILAN - laauryyiiii : Oggi piu’ che ieri inter merda #Juventus -

Calcio, Serie A: Inter - Juventus 0 - 1

22.48 Calcio, Serie A: Inter - Juventus 0 - 1 Colpo della Juventus al 'Meazza': Inter battuta 1 - 0. I nerazzurri perdono il secondo posto, mentre i bianconeri continuano la loro risalita:7° posto a 41pt. Duello tra Barella ...

Inter - Juventus, Chiesa esce per infortunio dopo 20': cosa è successo

Brutte notizie per Massimiliano Allegri sul fronte infortuni. Durante il derby d' Italia contro l'Inter il tecnico bianconero ha inserito in campo Federico Chiesa al posto di Soulé al 66' per provare a chiudere il match. L'esterno bianconero, entrato subito bene in partita, ha però iniziato a ...

Inter - Juve, Onana a terra: gomitata di...Lukaku!

MILANO -   Riparte con la Juventus in vantaggio il secondo tempo del derby d'Italia con la rete di Kostic a ferire la difesa dell'Inter. Al 54', su croner dell'esterno serbo, è curioso quanto accade nell'area nerazzura: sul ...

Inter-Juve, la moviola: braccio di Rabiot sul gol di Kostic Perché è stato convalidato  La Gazzetta dello Sport

"È sempre Inter-Juve": social in delirio dopo il derby d'Italia

Abbonati all'edizione digitale del Corriere dello Sport! Scegli l'abbonamento su misura per te. Sempre con te, come vuoi ...

Polemiche in Inter-Juve, Alvino non ci sta: duro attacco ai bianconeri! – FOTO

Il talento argentino potrebbe essere preferito a Chiesa dopo che l’ex Fiorentina ha accusato un fastidio al ginocchio sinistro alla fine del match contro il Friburgo Il tanto atteso derby d’Italia è o ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Inter Juventus
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Inter Juventus Inter Juventus Allegri ringrazia l’arbitro