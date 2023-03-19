Inter-Juventus 0-1 | Allegri ringrazia l’arbitro | decide un tocco di mano

Inter-Juventus 0-1 : un gol di Kostic regala il “Derby d’Italia” ai bianconeri
Italia - guai per Mancini : ko Dimarco e Chiesa durante Inter-Juventus
Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... eurofootcom : ?????? The Derby della Capitale never disappoints. Lazio with a huge 3 points over Roma! Now.... time for Barça-Madr… - Inter : Che partita spettacolare nella stagione 03/04 tra Inter e Juventus! ?? #InterJuventus #ForzaInter - Inter : 1?? @hakanc10 2?? @FabioDeLuigi 3?? @Stefaniie92 ??? Tre interviste esclusive e tutto sulla sfida contro la Juventus… - icarvsplume : RT @JPosata: LA JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SI TROVA ATTUALMENTE AL SECONDO POSTO IN SERIE A, A +6 DALL'INTER E +7 DAL MILAN - laauryyiiii : Oggi piu’ che ieri inter merda #Juventus -
Calcio, Serie A: Inter - Juventus 0 - 122.48 Calcio, Serie A: Inter - Juventus 0 - 1 Colpo della Juventus al 'Meazza': Inter battuta 1 - 0. I nerazzurri perdono il secondo posto, mentre i bianconeri continuano la loro risalita:7° posto a 41pt. Duello tra Barella ...
Inter - Juventus, Chiesa esce per infortunio dopo 20': cosa è successoBrutte notizie per Massimiliano Allegri sul fronte infortuni. Durante il derby d' Italia contro l'Inter il tecnico bianconero ha inserito in campo Federico Chiesa al posto di Soulé al 66' per provare a chiudere il match. L'esterno bianconero, entrato subito bene in partita, ha però iniziato a ...
Inter - Juve, Onana a terra: gomitata di...Lukaku!MILANO - Riparte con la Juventus in vantaggio il secondo tempo del derby d'Italia con la rete di Kostic a ferire la difesa dell'Inter. Al 54', su croner dell'esterno serbo, è curioso quanto accade nell'area nerazzura: sul ...
