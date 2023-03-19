Le novità nel mondo del fitness: innovazione ed efficienzaMilano – Sanremo, in diretta| Pogacar, Van der Poel..League of Legends: Aggiornamento degli sviluppatori Goodra è ora disponibile in Pokémon UNITEChando Erik Luna ribadisce: Mi piacciono sia gli uomini che le donneBiglietti Milan Napoli : Ecco quando escono e tutte le infoBiglietti Juventus-Sporting Lisbona : Ecco quando escono, prezzi e ...Come sta Mauro Coruzzi? Platinette colpita da ictus ischemicoCongresso Cgil : striscioni e peluche contro MeloniGuerra Ucraina : Xi Jinping in visita in RussiaUltime Blog

Highlights Marvin Vettori – Roman Dolidze | Ufc 286 VIDEO

Highlights Marvin

Highlights Marvin Vettori – Roman Dolidze: Ufc 286 (VIDEO) (Di domenica 19 marzo 2023) Gli Highlights e le azioni salienti del match tra Marvin Vettori e Roman Dolidze. L’italiano batte il georgiano per decisione unanime dopo tre round spigolosi. La svolta di strategia di Marvin funziona: tanti low kick che logorano il footwork di Dolidze, che alla fine cala dopo un ottimo inizio. Alla fine tutti e tre i giudici premiano Vettori che punta un match titolato nel futuro. SportFace.
