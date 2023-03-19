“Different Game”, la tracklist del nuovo album dei The Zombies (Di domenica 19 marzo 2023) Dal 31 marzo la raccolta della band britannica con 50 anni di gloriosa carriera musicale, entrati di diritto nella prestigiosa Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Seconda band britannica, dopo The Beatles, a raggiungere la #1 in America, The Zombies si sono fatti strada grazie alle loro melodie sofisticate, riff di tastiere jazz ed armonie corali. Tra i loro singoli di successo degli anni ’60 ricordiamo ‘She’s Not There’ e ‘Tell Her No’. Ironia della sorte, la formazione originale si è sciolta poco prima di raggiungere il loro più grande successo, ‘Time Of The Season’, il singolo che ha raggiunto le classifiche mondiali e tratto da ‘Odessey And Oracle’, il disco classificato nella Top 100 dei 500 migliori album di sempre per Rolling Stone. Negli anni la band si è poi riformata, pubblicando album acclamati dalla critica e concerti esauriti in ...Leggi su lopinionista
