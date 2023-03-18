WWE: Gunther diventa il secondo più longevo campione intercontinentale della storia (Di sabato 18 marzo 2023) Si sa che i record sono fatti per essere infranti. Ce n’è uno in WWE che dura dal lontano 1987, ed è quello di Honky Tonky Man come più longevo campione intercontinentale della storia. Fu un regno iniziato il 13 Giugno di quell’anno e durato per ben 64 settimane, che ha valso all’atleta un primato che persiste intatto ancora oggi, 36 anni dopo. Tuttavia, oggi, i tempi sembrano maturi perché anche questo record venga inisidiato seriamente da Gunther, attuale detentore del titolo. L’impero di Gunther È notizia recente che il leader dell’Imperium ha superato, come giorni da campione, un’altro leggendario campione intercontinentale, il compianto Curt Hennig. Mr. Perfect era saldamente al ... Leggi su zonawrestling (Di sabato 18 marzo 2023) Si sa che i record sono fatti per essere infranti. Ce n’è uno in WWE che dura dal lontano 1987, ed è quello di Honky Tonky Man come più. Fu un regno iniziato il 13 Giugno di quell’anno e durato per ben 64 settimane, che ha valso all’atleta un primato che persiste intatto ancora oggi, 36 anni dopo. Tuttavia, oggi, i tempi sembrano maturi perché anche questo record venga inisidiato seriamente da, attuale detentore del titolo. L’impero diÈ notizia recente che il leader dell’Imperium ha superato, come giorni da, un’altro leggendario, il compianto Curt Hennig. Mr. Perfect era saldamente al ...

Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... Zona_Wrestling : WWE: Gunther diventa il secondo più longevo campione intercontinentale della storia - Zona_Wrestling : WWE: Clamoroso autogol dell'Imperium, a WrestleMania sarà triple threat per il titolo IC - RompiballeI : @KremataireVFun Gunther per me è da capire cosa vuole fare Roman. Per me lascia per carriera attore tipo Cena o The… - SpazioWrestling : Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther: un dream match che si farà sicuramente in futuro #WWE #Gunther #BrockLesnar - infoitcultura : WWE: Un finale controverso con due vincitori, “spareggio” tra sette giorni per scoprire chi affronterà Gunther a WM -