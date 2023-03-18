WWE : Un finale controverso con due vincitori - “spareggio” tra sette giorni per scoprire chi affronterà Gunther a WM
WWE : L’avversario di GUNTHER a Wrestlemania verrà deciso da un Fatal-5 Way - è ufficiale
WWE : Drew McIntyre sfida ufficialmente GUNTHER per l’IC Championship a Wrestlemania!
WWE : Gunther si conferma campione intercontinentale battendo Madcap Moss
WWE : C’è un nuovo sfidante per Gunther - sorpresa nel main event di SmackDown
WWE : Nuovo record per Gunther - è il campione più longevo del XXI secolo - ecco la classifica
Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... Zona_Wrestling : WWE: Gunther diventa il secondo più longevo campione intercontinentale della storia - Zona_Wrestling : WWE: Clamoroso autogol dell'Imperium, a WrestleMania sarà triple threat per il titolo IC - RompiballeI : @KremataireVFun Gunther per me è da capire cosa vuole fare Roman. Per me lascia per carriera attore tipo Cena o The… - SpazioWrestling : Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther: un dream match che si farà sicuramente in futuro #WWE #Gunther #BrockLesnar - infoitcultura : WWE: Un finale controverso con due vincitori, “spareggio” tra sette giorni per scoprire chi affronterà Gunther a WM -
WWE 2K23, svelato il roster completo disponile al lancio: quasi 180 lottatori presentiVisual Concepts e 2K Games hanno finalmente svelato il roster completo di WWE 2K23 , il nuovo gioco di wrestling in uscita il 17 marzo su PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S ...Vader Veer Mahaan GUNTHER ...
WWE 2k23: svelato il roster completo...GUNTHER Wes Lee Xavier Woods Xia Li X - Pac Yokozuna Zoey Stark RUTHLESS AGGRESSION PACK Brock Lesnar '01 The Prototype Randy Orton '02 Leviathan BAD BUNNY BONUS PACK Bad Bunny Vi ricordiamo che WWE ...
WWE 2K23, svelato il roster completo disponile al lancio: quasi 180 lottatori presentiVisual Concepts e 2K Games hanno finalmente svelato il roster completo di WWE 2K23 , il nuovo gioco di wrestling in uscita il 17 marzo su PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S ...Vader Veer Mahaan GUNTHER ...
Gunther mantiene il titolo Intercontinentale a WWE MSG The Shield Of Wrestling