WWE: Gunther diventa il secondo più longevo campione intercontinentale della storia (Di sabato 18 marzo 2023) Si sa che i record sono fatti per essere infranti. Ce n’è uno in WWE che dura dal lontano 1987, ed è quello di Honky Tonky Man come più longevo campione intercontinentale della storia. Fu un regno iniziato il 13 Giugno di quell’anno e durato per ben 64 settimane, che ha valso all’atleta un primato che persiste intatto ancora oggi, 36 anni dopo. Tuttavia, oggi, i tempi sembrano maturi perché anche questo record venga inisidiato seriamente da Gunther, attuale detentore del titolo. L’impero di Gunther È notizia recente che il leader dell’Imperium ha superato, come giorni da campione, un’altro leggendario campione intercontinentale, il compianto Curt Hennig. Mr. Perfect era saldamente al ...
