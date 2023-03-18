RISULTATI | GCW Eye For An Eye 18 03 2023

Leggi su zonawrestling

(Di sabato 18 marzo 2023) Idello Show andato in scena Venerdì a New York City: GCW Eye For An EyeVenerdì 17 Marzo – New York City, New York (USA) Six Way Scramble MatchCole Radrick batte Alec Price, Jimmy Lloyd, Starboy Charlie, Steve Scott e Yoya (6:34) Blake Christian batte Jack Cartwheel (10:11) Tony Deppen batte Willie Mack (13:20) Matt Cardona batte Homicide (14:11) Tag Team MatchRina Yamashita & Sawyer Wreck battono Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) (12:53) Four Way Tag Team MatchBUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy) battono The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black), The Second Gear Crew (1 Called Manders & Mance Warner) e Wasted Youth (Dyln McKay & Marcus Mathers) (8:33) Gringo Loco batte Bandido (12:53) GCW Extreme Title MatchJoey Janela (c) batte Grim Reefer (9:41) e mantiene il Titolo Tag Team MatchTime Splitters ...