LIVE F1, GP Arabia Saudita 2023 in DIRETTA: Perez e Verstappen davanti a tutti, le Ferrari lavorano sul passo (Di sabato 18 marzo 2023) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE F1 SU TV8 OGGI IN CHIARO PROGRAMMA FP3 E QUALIFICHE DI OGGI IN DIRETTA SU SKY LA PRESENTAZIONE DELLE QUALIFICHE 15.12 Comincia il giro veloce con gomma soft Sergio Perez, in pista anche Verstappen. 15.10 AGGIORNAMENTO TEMPI FP3: 1 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing1:29.417 2 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing+0.132 1 3 Pierre GASLY Alpine+0.284 2 4 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes+0.402 2 5 Esteban OCON Alpine+0.664 2 6 George RUSSELL Mercedes+0.676 2 7 Alexander ALBON Williams+0.909 1 8 Lando NORRIS McLaren+1.046 2 9 Logan SARGEANT Williams+1.091 210 Charles LECLERC Ferrari+1.187 2 15.08 Ai box anche le Aston Martin dopo 10 giri completati sia da Stroll sia da Alonso. 15.06 Tempo decisamente alto per Leclerc, ma sta simulando ... Leggi su oasport (Di sabato 18 marzo 2023) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LAF1 SU TV8 OGGI IN CHIARO PROGRAMMA FP3 E QUALIFICHE DI OGGI INSU SKY LA PRESENTAZIONE DELLE QUALIFICHE 15.12 Comincia il giro veloce con gomma soft Sergio, in pista anche. 15.10 AGGIORNAMENTO TEMPI FP3: 1 SergioRed Bull Racing1:29.417 2 2 MaxRed Bull Racing+0.132 1 3 Pierre GASLY Alpine+0.284 2 4 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes+0.402 2 5 Esteban OCON Alpine+0.664 2 6 George RUSSELL Mercedes+0.676 2 7 Alexander ALBON Williams+0.909 1 8 Lando NORRIS McLaren+1.046 2 9 Logan SARGEANT Williams+1.091 210 Charles LECLERC+1.187 2 15.08 Ai box anche le Aston Martin dopo 10 giri completati sia da Stroll sia da Alonso. 15.06 Tempo decisamente alto per Leclerc, ma sta simulando ...

