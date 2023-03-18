Goodra è ora disponibile in Pokémon UNITEChando Erik Luna ribadisce: Mi piacciono sia gli uomini che le donneBiglietti Milan Napoli : Ecco quando escono e tutte le infoBiglietti Juventus-Sporting Lisbona : Ecco quando escono, prezzi e ...Come sta Mauro Coruzzi? Platinette colpita da ictus ischemicoCongresso Cgil : striscioni e peluche contro MeloniGuerra Ucraina : Xi Jinping in visita in RussiaDiretta Champions League, sorteggio quarti di finale Napoli, Milan e ...Splat Best - al via il nuovo torneo di Splatoon 3Galaxy Watch5 aiuta a ottenere la qualità del sonnoUltime Blog

Impact 16.03.2023 Stai molto attento Josh (Di sabato 18 marzo 2023) Lettrici e lettori di ZonaWrestling, benvenuti in questa nuova puntata di Impact. Settimana scorsa Gisele Shaw non è riuscita a vincere contro Mickie James, a causa del decisivo contributo di Deonna Purrazzo. Questa sera ci sarà un altro match titolato femminile, ma questa volta di coppia. Infatti le Death Dollz metteranno i loro titoli in palio contro Taylor Wilde e Kilynn King. Immergiamoci nella puntata! Jonathan Gresham e Mike Bailey sconfiggono Decay (3 / 5) Steve Maclin sconfigge Heath (2,5 / 5) Backstage: Dopo la vittoria conquistata insieme, Jonathan Gresham e Mike Bailey si confrontano. L’ex X-Division Champion però non dimentica che Gresham l’ha battuto, quindi lo sfida a Sacrifice. Jai Vidal sconfigge Jhonny Swinger (1,5 / 5) Durante il match Deonna Purrazzo attacca Gisele Shaw che è a bordo ring. Stavolta Savannah Evans è vigile e ...
