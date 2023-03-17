Transparency International via dalla Russia | liquidata l’ong dopo che Mosca l’ha dichiarata “indesiderata”

(Di venerdì 17 marzo 2023) L’organo di governo diha dichiarato di aver avviato il processo di liquidazione del Centro Autonomo di Organizzazioni Non Profit TI-R fondato nel dicembre del 1999. La decisione del Consiglio di Amministrazione arrivache il 6 marzo 2023 l’ufficio del Procuratore Generale della Federazione Russa ha indicato il movimentocome organizzazione “”. Nel comunicato stampa disponibile sul sito disi legge: “Dal maggio 2000 il Centro Autonomo di Organizzazione Non Profit Ti-R è un’entità separata registrata in conformità con la legge russa. E’ un organizzazione nazionale separata, quindi per legge non è mai stata e ...

Transparency International via dalla Russia: liquidata l’ong dopo che Mosca l’ha dichiarata… Il Fatto Quotidiano

Transparency International ha pubblicato il suo indice di percezione della corruzione 2022. L'indice classifica 180 paesi in base ai loro livelli percepiti di corruzione nel settore pubblico. I risult ...