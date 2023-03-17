thyssenkrupp Materials Services Eastern Europe signs MoU with CarbonChain for Metals Carbon Transparency (Di venerdì 17 marzo 2023) CarbonChain's transparent and accurate Carbon accounting will support thyssenkrupp Materials Services Eastern Europe in its deCarbonization efforts. LONDON, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/
CarbonChain, an AI-fueled Carbon accounting platform using granular data to provide end-to-end visibility into the Carbon footprint of a company's supply chain, announced it has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with thyssenkrupp Materials Services Eastern Europe, the leading industrial Materials partner in the Eastern ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Borsa Francoforte: - 9% Thyssenkrupp, penalizzata dal calo degli utili nel I trim...nel pieno della ripresa post - Covid e questo ha colpito soprattutto la divisione di trading dei materiali di Thyssenkrupp. 'La prevista normalizzazione dei prezzi nella attivita' di Materials ...
thyssenkrupp, profitti 1° trim in calo per diminuzione prezzi acciaio...che ciò è stato in gran parte dovuto all' andamento dei prezzi e alla conseguente diminuzione dei margini della divisione Materials Services. Sulla base dei dati del 1° trimestre, thyssenkrupp ha ...
thyssenkrupp investe nel suo primo impianto DRI Siderweb
thyssenkrupp Materials Services Eastern Europe signs MoU with CarbonChain for Metals Carbon TransparencyCarbonChain's transparent and accurate carbon accounting will support thyssenkrupp Materials Services Eastern Europe in its decarbonization efforts. LONDON, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CarbonChain, ...
thyssenkrupp Uhde expertise extends the life of ammonia tank for continuous safe operationUhde has reached the halfway mark in the inspection and refurbishment of an ammonia tank located at Richards Bay’s back-of-port facilities in South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal Province. thyssenkrupp Uhde ...
