thyssenkrupp Materials Services Eastern Europe signs MoU with CarbonChain for Metals Carbon Transparency

thyssenkrupp Materials

thyssenkrupp Materials Services Eastern Europe signs MoU with CarbonChain for Metals Carbon Transparency (Di venerdì 17 marzo 2023) CarbonChain's transparent and accurate Carbon accounting will support thyssenkrupp Materials Services Eastern Europe in its deCarbonization efforts. LONDON, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 CarbonChain, an AI-fueled Carbon accounting platform using granular data to provide end-to-end visibility into the Carbon footprint of a company's supply chain, announced it has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with thyssenkrupp Materials Services Eastern Europe, the leading industrial Materials partner in the Eastern ...
