The Thinking Factories | stories of Golden compasses in Bergamo and Brescia

The Thinking

The Thinking Factories: stories of Golden compasses in Bergamo and Brescia (Di venerdì 17 marzo 2023) Bergamo and Brescia, neighbouring provinces, are leading players in the field of Italian industrial design thanks to historical manuFactories. The Italian excellence in the design industry is proved by the 32 Golden compasses won by companies located in Bergamo and Brescia since the establishment of this prize in 1954. The Golden Compass is the oldest global and most authoritative award in the sphere of design, founded by Gio Ponti to enhance the value and quality of Italian design products at that time in their dawn. To tell the stories of these Golden compasses the project Le fabbriche pensanti – Thinking Factories – was born in the year of ...
Application modernization: il ruolo del design thinking

Mirko Gubian di Axiante spiega come il design thinking aiuta a progettare applicazioni di successo e i vantaggi che porta se applicato all'application modernization.

