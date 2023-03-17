Biglietti Milan Napoli : Ecco quando escono e tutte le infoBiglietti Juventus-Sporting Lisbona : Ecco quando escono, prezzi e ...Come sta Mauro Coruzzi? Platinette colpita da ictus ischemicoCongresso Cgil : striscioni e peluche contro MeloniGuerra Ucraina : Xi Jinping in visita in RussiaDiretta Champions League, sorteggio quarti di finale Napoli, Milan e ...Splat Best - al via il nuovo torneo di Splatoon 3Galaxy Watch5 aiuta a ottenere la qualità del sonnoASUS Republic of Gamers annuncia ROG AzothPeppa Pig in Peppa Pig: Avventure Intorno al Mondo disponibileUltime Blog

Results from the first clinical pilot study using maternal spindle transfer indicate that the technique may have value as a treatment for challenging types of infertility and reveal potential limitations when the method is used for avoidance of mitochondrial disorders

ATHENS, Greece, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 The Results from the first clinical pilot study of maternal spindle transfer (MST) were published online in the journal, Fertility and Sterility, as an ahead of print version of the article. The project was carried out in Greece, at the Institute of Life-IASO IVF Center, and involved a multidisciplinary team of scientists from internationally renowned institutions: Embryotools (Spain); Juno Genetics (UK); the University of Oxford (UK); Oregon Health & Science University (US). The exploratory study provides the first insights into safety and efficacy of maternal spindle transfer in ...
