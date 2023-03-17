GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars – ultima dose disponibileI Vantaggi del Noleggio Breve TermineFirst Playable si terrà a Firenze il 6 e 7 luglioNuovo trailer di Redfall NVIDIA - rivoluziona la grafica dei giochi grazie all’IA Sigarette elettroniche: svapare sempre più di tendenzaFAN4FUN: DA MANGA E VIDEOGIOCHI A GIOCATTOLI DA COLLEZIONARESubito - nel 2022 la tecnologia spopola tra le ricerche Bayonetta torna su Nintendo SwitchTrust presenta LYRA - nuova tastiera compatta e multitaskingUltime Blog

Motherwell vs Rangers – ultime notizie e possibili formazioni (Di venerdì 17 marzo 2023) La rinascita del Motherwell sotto la guida di Stuart Kettlewell sarà messa alla prova quando ospiterà i Rangers nella Scottish Premiership sabato 18 marzo all’ora di pranzo. I Well si sono allontanati ulteriormente dalla zona retrocessione con una vittoria sul Ross County, squadra in difficoltà, mentre i Rangers hanno superato il Raith Rovers, squadra di seconda fascia, nei quarti di finale della Scottish Cup. Il calcio di inizio di Motherwell vs Rangers è previsto alle 13:30 Anteprima della partita Motherwell vs Rangers a che punto sono le due squadre Motherwell È stato l’imbarazzo di essere stati sconfitti in modo così convincente dal Raith Rovers in coppa a spingere il consiglio di amministrazione del Motherwell a lasciare ...
Rangers in Nico Raskin injury worry after midfielder misses training

RANGERS could be without new signing Nico Raskin once more after the midfielder picked up a knock. It meant he missed training on Thursday and he's now a doubt to face Motherwell at the weekend. Last ...

Rangers face Nicolas Raskin injury sweat ahead of Motherwell clash

RANGERS are sweating on the fitness of midfielder Nicolas Raskin ahead of their Premiership clash with Motherwell on Saturday. The Belgian has made an impressive start to life at Ibrox following his ...
