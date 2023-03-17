Geotab Data Connector: Integrated Intelligence for Fast, Smart Insights (Di venerdì 17 marzo 2023) Curated Data enables easy analysis and reporting through a one-click integration with preferred BI tools LONDON, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Geotab Inc. ("Geotab") today announced the release of Data Connector, an Integrated Intelligence tool designed to help fleets address rising operating costs, supply chain, talent and regulatory pressures. Leveraging its deep Data science and engineering expertise paired with its 22-year understanding of fleet customer needs, Geotab has curated specific Data sets and made that accessible through a simple, "no-code" integration with a customer's preferred business Intelligence tool, such as PowerBI, Tableau or Excel. Geotab-curated ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
New analysis by Geotab investigates the impact of temperature and speed on electric vehicle range...EV range and build awareness of strategies to optimise EV deployment." With one of the largest data science teams in the industry and processing more than 100 thousand data points per second, Geotab ...
