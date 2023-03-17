GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars – ultima dose disponibileI Vantaggi del Noleggio Breve TermineFirst Playable si terrà a Firenze il 6 e 7 luglioNuovo trailer di Redfall NVIDIA - rivoluziona la grafica dei giochi grazie all’IA Sigarette elettroniche: svapare sempre più di tendenzaFAN4FUN: DA MANGA E VIDEOGIOCHI A GIOCATTOLI DA COLLEZIONARESubito - nel 2022 la tecnologia spopola tra le ricerche Bayonetta torna su Nintendo SwitchTrust presenta LYRA - nuova tastiera compatta e multitaskingUltime Blog

Boat Days, oltre cento barche in esposizione a Santa Marinella (Di venerdì 17 marzo 2023) Ritorna a Santa Marinella la seconda edizione dei Boat Days, un evento che permetterà al grande pubblico di apprezzare il meglio di oltre 55 brand italiani ed esteri del settore nautico. Trenta espositori e oltre cento le barche e gommoni che riempiranno lo spazio espositivo in mare e a terra. La seconda edizione torna così dal 24 al 26 marzo e dal 31 marzo al 2 aprile 2023 al Marina di Santa Marinella. Un doppio weekend di impegni che ci porterà a scoprire le nuove proposte del mercato nautico, con gustose novità del settore. L’evento andrà in scena quest’anno con un’area espositiva molto più grande rispetto alla prima edizione, con un incremento significativo del numero delle imbarcazioni e degli espositori. Ai ...
Nel Marina di Santa Marinella, nota e piacevole località balneare del Tirreno a circa 35 km a nord di Roma, dal 24 al 26 marzo e dal 31 marzo al 4 aprile, si svolgerà la manifestazione Boat Days

