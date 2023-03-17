Aberdeen vs Hearts – ultime notizie e possibili formazioni (Di venerdì 17 marzo 2023) Il prossimo incontro di sabato 18 marzo in Scottish Premiership vede l’Aberdeen opposto a una squadra di Hearts ancora provata dalle sconfitte consecutive contro il Celtic della scorsa settimana. I Dons hanno sconfitto il Dundee United nell’ultima uscita in campionato, mentre l’Hearts ha subito un 3-0 in casa contro il Celtic in Scottish Cup sabato scorso, tre giorni dopo aver perso contro lo stesso avversario in campionato. Il calcio di inizio di Aberdeen vs Hearts è previsto alle 16 Anteprima della partita Aberdeen vs Hearts a che punto sono le due squadre Aberdeen Con la terza vittoria in quattro partite ottenuta quindici giorni fa, Barry Robson si è dimostrato un valido aiuto per la sua candidatura a manager permanente ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
