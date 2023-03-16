First Playable si terrà a Firenze il 6 e 7 luglioNuovo trailer di Redfall NVIDIA - rivoluziona la grafica dei giochi grazie all’IA Sigarette elettroniche: svapare sempre più di tendenzaFAN4FUN: DA MANGA E VIDEOGIOCHI A GIOCATTOLI DA COLLEZIONARESubito - nel 2022 la tecnologia spopola tra le ricerche Bayonetta torna su Nintendo SwitchTrust presenta LYRA - nuova tastiera compatta e multitaskingAl via le vendite del primo TV 2023 di SonyNeed for Speed Unbound Volume 2 - arriva il 21 marzoUltime Blog

The Diplomat: data d'uscita e prima immagine della serie thriller di Netflix con Keri Russell (Di giovedì 16 marzo 2023) Finalmente conosciamo la data d'uscita di The Diplomat, la nuova serie tv thriller di Netflix con Keri Russell. Netflix ha finalmente rivelato la data d'uscita di The Diplomat, la nuova serie limitata con Keri Russell come protagonista, accompagnando il tutto con la prima immagine dello show. In base ai dettagli condivisi fino ad ora, si tratterà di una storia parecchio complessa e connessa a una serie d'intrighi appartenenti alla sfera politica e personale dei vari protagonisti. The Diplomat arriverà nel catalogo del noto streamer a partire dal 20 aprile. ...
