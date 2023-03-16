Scholes: «Osimhen è un grande giocatore, ma per lo United è meglio Lautaro Martinez» (Di giovedì 16 marzo 2023) Paul Scholes, lo scozzese ex centrocampista del Manchester United, si è rivolto direttamente al suo vecchio club esortandolo a ingaggiare Lautaro Martinez al posto di Osimhen. Da tempo si parla della ricerca da parte del Manchester United di un attaccante. Nella finestra di gennaio il club ha preso in prestito l’olandese Weghorst, una soluzione temporanea. Fra i possibili nomi in lizza per l’attacco dei Reds Devils c’è anche quello di Osimhen, ma Scholes è convinto che il club farebbe meglio a prendere Lautaro Martinez dall’Inter. Il Daily Mail ha riportato il pensiero dello scozzese: «Penso che Osimhen sia un grande giocatore, ma penso che sia più ...Leggi su ilnapolista
