Santa Clara vs Rio Ave – ultime notizie e possibili formazioni

Santa Clara

Santa Clara vs Rio Ave – ultime notizie e possibili formazioni (Di giovedì 16 marzo 2023) Alla ricerca della prima vittoria da novembre, il Santa Clara, in pericolo di retrocessione, affronta il Rio Ave all’Estadio de Sao Miguel nel turno numero 25 della Primeira Liga portoghese. Il Vilacondenses, invece, cerca di ottenere la sua prima vittoria in trasferta dall’inizio dell’anno e di fare una doppietta di vittorie in campionato per la prima volta da novembre. Il calcio di inizio di Santa Clara vs Rio Ave è previsto alle 21:15 di venerdi 17 marzo Anteprima della partita Santa Clara vs Rio Ave a che punto sono le due squadre Santa Clara In questa stagione, il Santa Clara non era mai sceso al di sotto del settimo posto nelle due stagioni precedenti e stava vivendo un periodo impressionante di ...
