RISULTATI | MLW Underground 14 03 2023

RISULTATI MLW

RISULTATI: MLW Underground 14.03.2023 (Di giovedì 16 marzo 2023) I RISULTATI del nuovo TV Show della MLW, andato in scena a Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: Hardcore MatchRickey Shane Page batte Mance Warner (11:05) MLW Middleweight Title MatchLince Dorado (c) batte La Estrella (w/Cesar Duran & Uno) (8:08) e mantiene il Titolo MLW World Tag Team Title MatchSamoan Swat Team (Juicy Finau & Lance Anoa’i) battono Hustle And Power (Calvin Tankman & EJ Nduka) (c) (5:06) e diventano Nuovi Campioni!!!
