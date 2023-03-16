Nortegas Spain Taps DXC Technology to Deliver SAP Modernization

Al via le vendite del primo TV 2023 di SonyNeed for Speed Unbound Volume 2 - arriva il 21 marzoGhostwire: Tokyo arriva su XboxBE COMICS! 2023Pc desktop e laptop con RTX Serie 40 di NVIDIA in offertaSamsung Galaxy A54 5G e Galaxy A34 5GDungeons & Dragons dal 15 marzo su OnePodcastCisco Talos - nuova campagna di spionaggio YoroTrooperUna vacanza in Sardegna: quando partire, come raggiungere l’isolaIbiza, cosa vedere e fare in vacanzaUltime Blog

DXC Technology has announced that Spanish gas distribution company Nortegas has awarded it a contract to modernize its business applications and transform its IT systems. As part of a transformation aimed at streamlining processes and reducing costs, DXC will assess Nortegas's SAP system landscape, identify opportunities for innovation, and Deliver improvements to customer experience. With more than 8,100 kilometers of natural gas and LPG distribution networks, Nortegas serves more than one million customers in the Basque Country, Asturias, and Cantabria regions of Spain. As part of the contract, DXC will use AI to increase robotic process automation, helping Nortegas to more rapidly detect and resolve IT issues and incidents ...
