Meet eTOLLs - Revolutionary App for Driving Safely and Planning Trips Across the EU (Di giovedì 16 marzo 2023) KYIV, Ukraine, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Ukrainian developers who earlier launched Shtrafy UA platform for safe Driving and fine payments, created a new tolling app for those who travel Across Europe. Unlike usual vignette marketplaces, this service provides users with the opportunity to enhance their Driving skills while Planning their entire route and receiving toll information. eTOLLs EU stands out from similar apps in these key ways: Denys Dmytrov, the main ideator and co-founder of the app, aims to create an entirely new culture of buying vignettes. Similar to buying plane or train tickets, the process of Planning Trips and paying for road use will be quick and straightforward. New features will be introduced on the edge of Q2-Q3 of 2023: Grant Dayan, the ...
