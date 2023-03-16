BE COMICS! 2023Pc desktop e laptop con RTX Serie 40 di NVIDIA in offertaSamsung Galaxy A54 5G e Galaxy A34 5GDungeons & Dragons dal 15 marzo su OnePodcastCisco Talos - nuova campagna di spionaggio YoroTrooperUna vacanza in Sardegna: quando partire, come raggiungere l’isolaIbiza, cosa vedere e fare in vacanzaHearthstone - l'espansione di Festival delle Leggende, in arrivo ad ...I neonati sono ora disponibili in The Sims 4Conan Exiles: Age of Sorcery - Capitolo 3Ultime Blog

Converge Technology Solutions Reports Record Q4 and FY2022 (Di giovedì 16 marzo 2023) - TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) is pleased to provide its financial results for the full fiscal year ("FY22") and three-month periods ended December 31, 2022 ("Q4-22").  All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. FY 2022 Financial Highlights: "In 2022, Converge grew faster than any comparable public provider globally, expanding gross profit by 59% year-over-year, translating to gross profit organic growth of 10.5%", said Shaun Maine, CEO of Converge. "And, we expect to continuously improve on these results in 2023, outpacing the market on growth by expanding on high-value solution areas such as data analytics, AI, cloud, and cybersecurity ...
