Charlie Whitlock joins XTX Markets as Head of Americas Distribution

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 16 marzo 2023) - XTXtoday announces thatis joining the firm asofwill be based in XTX's New York office and will be responsible for growing XTX's single dealer platform (SDP) business in the U.S. LONDON, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/XTXis pleased to announce thatis joining the firm asofbrings 25 years of financialexperience to the role. He was previously at Credit Suisse where he was a Managing Director andof America's AES Sales. Prior to that he worked at ITG and J.P. Morgan, where he was ...